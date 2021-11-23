Android fragmentation is still a significant issue in 2021, but things are getting better

Not too long ago, Google used to publish Andriod distribution data every month. But that tradition ended in late 2018; now, we only get the distribution numbers on a yearly basis. It’s been more than a year since Google published the Android Distribution numbers, but at last, the company has finally released the latest data for 2021.

Android Distribution numbers for 2021 are here (via 9to5Google), and they provide us a closer look at the current state of various Android versions. The data is assumed to be three weeks old and is based on the number of Android devices that accessed the Google Play Store in the last seven days.

As per the report published in Android Studio, Android 11 R is running on 24.3% of total active Android devices. However, it’s not the most popular Android version as it narrowly misses out to Android 10, which takes the number one spot with a 26.5% market share. Back in December last year, Google revealed that Android 11 had the fastest adoption rate of any Android version yet, surpassing Android 10’s adoption rate from the same time.

Android Platform Version API Level Distribution Android 4.1 Jelly Bean 16 0.2% Android 4.2 Jelly Bean 17 0.3% Andriod 4.3 Jelly Bean 18 0.1% Android 4.4 KitKat 19 1.4% Android 5.0 Lollipop 21 0.7% Android 5.1 Lollipop 22 3.2% Android 6.0 Marshmallow 23 5.1% Android 7.0 Nougat 24 3.4% Android 7.1 Nougat 25 2.9% Android 8.0 Oreo 26 4.0% Android 8.1 Oreo 27 9.7% Android 9 Pie 28 18.2% Android 10 Q 29 26.5% Android 11 R 30 24.3%

Meanwhile, Android 9 Pie, which was released in 2018, took third place with an 18.2% share, followed by Android 8.1 Oreo (9.7%). There’s no mention of Android 12 in the data, which isn’t surprising considering it was only released a month ago and only available for a handful of devices.

It’s worth mentioning that any version with less than 0.1% distribution is not shown in this data. So chances are there might be thousands of Android devices running older versions in the wild, but just because they don’t have more than 0.1% of the share in the total active install, they’re not on this list.