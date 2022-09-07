Android 13 brings new Enterprise features to help organizations manage devices

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Android can be used for business applications, as it’s not exactly what most users think of when they think of their smartphone. Having said that, Android Enterprise has long offered a platform for organizations that might need more when it comes to the Android experience, particularly when it comes to devices that might be distributed within a company for its employees. With the recent release of Android 13 for Google Pixel smartphones, Google has added new for Android Enterprise users.

With Android 13, the Android Management API gets a boost and goes beyond just managing device policies. Organizations will now be able to customize the employee experience when using corporate devices by making it easier to deploy and manage new features. In addition, users will have the ability to open apps from either profile, but accessing data on a profile will keep things restricted. For example, browser history and YouTube history from a work profile will not show up in your personal account. Users can take things further by minimizing access to photos when on a work profile. This will allow users to keep things separate by having individual galleries.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition to improved profiles, the Android 13 update will bring new tools like Smart Dictation for Pixel devices . Because of the excellent profile management, work and personal dictation history will stay divided. Furthermore, supported devices will now have access to NFC, which means that organizations can take advantage of the technology for things like digital access badges. Further, Phone Hub will bring integration between Android and ChromeOS, allowing employees to share their information across devices.

On a new central hub, users will be given more clarity on how their devices are being monitored. It will provide transparency, as employees will be able to see what kind of policies are being applied to devices and what kind of data is shared with admins. Going forward, admins will gain better connectivity control, like access to security logs for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, password activities, and more. Admins will also be able to update individual modules, like Bluetooth and ultra-wideband. Furthermore, Stay Private will secure network traffic when surfing online with a personal profile while on an internet connection at work. While Lost Mode will allow admins to lock down and locate a device. As you can imagine, this will prevent any unauthorized access.

If you want to learn more, you can head to the source link for more details about Android Enterprise and how it changes in Android 13.

Source: Google