Key Takeaways Google has made progress with the ability to transfer eSIM profiles for Android users, as seen in leaked images of the process.

The transfer involves scanning a QR code on the new device and following instructions to complete the process without contacting carriers.

This feature may finally convince Android users to adopt virtual SIM technology, as it addresses the major barrier of seamless eSIM profile transfer.

Google was already known to be working on the ability to transfer eSIM profiles for Android users, but it now looks like the company has made significant progress with that, as code sleuth AssembleDebug has given us a look at how the feature will work on Android phones.

As per the pictures posted by AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter), you'll initiate the process of transferring on your current Android phone, after which you'll be required to scan a QR code displayed on the phone you want to transfer your eSIM to. And lastly, after scanning the QR code, you'll need to follow some instructions to complete the transfer process. When available, the transfer of eSIMs from your old Android phone to the new one you bought will work seamlessly and won't require you to contact carriers, deactivate and then reactivate your eSIMs.

There are valid reasons to ditch physical SIM cards and adopt virtual SIMs, but for many Android users, not being able to transfer eSIM profiles seamlessly is what is holding them back from making the switch. However, now that Google is working on the eSIM profile transfer feature, the Mountain View tech giant may finally be able to convince the naysayers to embrace the virtual SIM technology.

Code sleuth and journalist Mishaal Rahman first discovered codes associated with the eSIM transferring feature in the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update, released in January this year. Rahman also claimed that, besides the seamless transfer process, it might be possible to convert a physical SIM card on an old phone into an eSIM profile on a new phone. However, the latest discovery hasn't shed light on that, leaving us wondering how the converting process will happen.

Another aspect that also remains unclear is the timeline for when Android users will finally be able to transfer their eSIMs more seamlessly. While Google hasn't confirmed yet, Android 14 could be the first version of Android to unlock the opportunity for users to transfer eSIMs to their new phones without any intervention from carriers.