The war between Android and iOS users has been kindling since the very beginning. While parties on both sides argue about which operating system is more original, Google and Apple have been copying each other's homework the entire time. This is much better than it sounds since customers on both sides can experience a richer set of features while picking the operating system they prefer.

Android 14 and iOS 16 are now two parallel lines, one pixel away. They'll never intersect, which is obvious when comparing the iPhone 14 Pro Max to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, they're still progressing as two similar platforms that cater to two sets of unique users. For example, here are five features that Google implemented into Android following Apple's introductions on iOS.

1. Gesture navigation

The mechanism for gesture navigation has been there for years. However, iOS was the first to implement it on a system level with the iPhone X's launch in 2017. I'm aware that some Android OEMs offered their own executions of gesture navigation before Apple. However, this list focuses on the official implementations of these features through Google's vanilla Android, not OEM skins.

Through the navigation bar at the bottom, users of the iPhone X and newer Face ID iPhone models get to swipe horizontally to switch between open apps and vertically to trigger Reachability or go to the Home Screen or App Switcher. Android users didn't officially get gesture navigation support until Android 9 debuted in 2018.

2. Granular permissions & privacy dots

Other notable features first launched on iOS revolve around users' privacy. Starting with privacy dots, these indicators alert you if an app or service is actively accessing your microphone or camera. The dots will persist in the status bar for as long as an app utilizes these sensors. Apple first debuted them as part of iOS 14 back in 2020. Google followed suit with the release of Android 12 in 2021.

iOS users also got approximate/precise location and single-use permissions first. Through the former offering, you can give an app an approximation of where you are instead of revealing your accurate coordinates. It's ideal for local weather and news apps since they don't need to know your exact neighborhood to provide relevant data. This feature debuted as part of iOS 14, which Google then copied and included in Android 12.

3. Native screen recording

Android OS first supported third-party screen recording apps before iOS. During the operating system's early days, these apps usually required root access. Eventually, users could finally achieve the same results without rooting but instead depending on the media casting API built into Android.

However, as far as official implementations go, Apple included its own version with the launch of iOS 11 in 2017. Google didn't bake this feature into Android OS until 2020 when it debuted Android 11.

4. Notification badges

Notification badges, which displays a small dot on an app's icon stating the number of unread notifications an application has sent, have been on iOS for over a decade now. While some Android OEMs have supported it for a long time, Google didn't officially introduce it on its OS until 2017, with the launch of Android 8.

5. Blue light filter

Lastly, Apple introduced a blue light filter as part of iOS 9.3 in 2016. Google didn't include this feature on Android until version 8 launched in 2017. The feature adds a yellow/orange tint to the screen, making it slightly duller and easier on the eyes. It's ideal for those who scroll through bright pages on their favorite phones before sleeping or use their phones when it's dark out. While there's no concrete evidence regarding its positive effects on sleep quality, I certainly find it comfier when using my phone during late hours.

As our list reveals, there are plenty of features that Android OEMs included on their devices before the great iPhones or Android phones implemented them. Despite that, iOS has been a major influence on Google's plans for Android, as many of these copied features launched on Android OS one year after their iOS reveal. We acknowledge that Apple has also copied some Android features, so stayed tuned for that list.