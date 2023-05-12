Google today announced some major updates and changes coming to both Android Auto and Android Automotive OS for cars with Google built-in. These changes will allow the developers to easily reach more users as the number of cars supporting Android Auto or running Android Automotive OS is expected to grow significantly by the end of this year. From new app categories for driving experiences to the apps designed for parked and passenger experiences, here's a quick rundown of all the changes making their way to Google's Android for cars:

Apps designed for driving experiences

Google is committed to improving the Android for Cars experience for drivers while on the road by improving the tools and resources with things like the Android for Cars App library. Plenty of developers have already started taking advantage of these tools to build new apps or port their existing apps to cars, and Waze is joining that list now. That's right, Waze is expanding its availability beyond Android Auto with a global rollout on the Google Play Store for all cars, including the first-ever Chevrolet Blazer EV launching this year. This means you can now use Waze and enjoy all its features, including turn-by-turn navigation and real-time reporting directly from the embedded systems, instead of using Android Auto.

Source: Google

Those who drive an EV can also take advantage of the Waze app on both Android Auto and Android Automotive OS to look up available EV charging stations that fit your EV plug type near you or along the route you're taking. The data is validated by the Waze community, so you can rely on it to plan your trip around these charging stations if you drive an EV.

Source: Google

Google has also created more templates in the Android Cars App library to allow app developers of products like Waze to not only speed up the development time but also maintain a unified codebase across Android Auto and Android Automotive OS. The developers of navigation apps can now integrate with the instrument cluster to provide turn-by-turn navigation right in the driver's line of sight. Notably, it's also now possible for them to access car sensors to pull up data to surface helpful information like range, fuel level, and speed to provide more contextual assistance alongside the directions.

Source: Google

Google's Android for Cars App Library now allows developers to bring new apps to cars, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and whether apps to cars. This will allow users to control smart home devices from within the cars and do things like control the thermostat, lock doors, and more. The weather category — which is currently in early access — is also expected to see an influx of useful weather apps over time, including the Weather Channel app and more.

Source: Google

Google has announced that it's also working with messaging apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex to allow users to join meetings by audio from their car's display in the coming months. It's a big deal considering a lot of these experiences weren't available even with Android Auto prior to this.

Apps designed for parked and passenger experiences

Google has also announced a slew of new features to improve the parked and passenger experiences. Video and gaming apps are now available in cars, with browsing apps coming soon. You'll soon be able to use YouTube as well to pass the time if you're, say, waiting for a pick-up or stuck in traffic. The drivers of cars with Google built-in will soon have access to Beach Buggy Racing 2, Solitaire FRVR, and more too. The developers, as we mentioned earlier, can take advantage of Android Cars App library to port their large-screen optimized apps to cars rather easily, so expect this category to grow very soon.

Source: Google

Lastly, Google is also making it easier to share media and other entertainment apps with passengers thanks to the multiscreen support that's coming to Android Automotive OS 14. That'll make it easier for those who have cars with multiple screens — on either front or back — to easily share entertainment experiences without getting distracted. The passengers can also take advantage of this to help the driver with navigation without having to split or share the single display on the front.

Source: Google

A lot of these features are either available now or rolling out soon, but there's no denying that Android for Cars is improving in more ways than we could've imagined and is way ahead of the competition.