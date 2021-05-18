Android now powers over 3 billion devices worldwide

Google kicked off its I/O 2021 conference on Tuesday, where it announced everything from Material You to more emphasis on privacy. At the event, the company also revealed a truly staggering milestone: Android powers more than three billion active devices around the world.

Google shared the statistic as it was unveiling Android 12, which introduces a dramatic new look for the software, among many new features.

“Android 12 builds on everything you love about Android, and focuses on building a deeply personal phone that adapts to you, developing an operating system that is secure by default and private by design, and making all your devices work better together,” said Sameer Samat, Google’s VP of Product Management, Android & Google Play.

Android was initially released back in 2008 and has since grown into a juggernaut that dominates the mobile space. The software is available on a variety of devices, including smartphones and wearables, and is widely used by OEMs across the globe. With so many fantastic and affordable Android devices across the globe today, Google’s software will undoubtedly hit another billion active devices in the coming years.