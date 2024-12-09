Key Takeaways Using Launcher 10 on Android can bring back the beloved Windows Phone look.

The app was featured in a video by YouTuber Michael Fisher (MrMobile).

While it's not a true Windows Phone, Launcher 10 lets users recreate the experience on Android devices.

It has been an excellent few days for people who enjoy using Windows on their mobile devices. Just the other day, we saw a Redditor install Windows 11 on Arm onto their Android device . Now, someone is showing off using Launcher 10 on their Android phone, and it'll make diehard Windows Phone fans everywhere shed a tear in memoriam.

This YouTuber uses Launcher 10 to recover that tiled Windows Phone look

This cool app was the subject of a video by Michael Fisher (aka MrMobile) on YouTube. The video takes a look into various ways you can make your phone fun and exciting again, including a method for giving your device the Windows 95 treatment.

However, Michael Fisher goes on to explain that, while Windows 95 definitely wins in nostalgia points, the Windows Phone UI has been specifically designed for, you know, phones. To get the Windows Phone menus working on their device, Michael used the Launcher 10 app. Yes, that does mean it's not a "real" Windows Phone, just an Android launcher that copies its design. But it's not like we're going to get a proper Windows Phone anytime soon, so it's probably the best we're going to get.

In the video, Michael goes the extra mile by tweaking the icons to his liking, and then cracking open the Internet Wayback Machine and downloading an old pack of Windows Phone notification sounds to seal the deal. And if that made you long for the days of Microsoft's mobile devices once again, perhaps a trip through the halls of the greatest Windows Phones will help tide you over.