Your Android phone is now worth less in Apple’s eyes

For years, Apple has allowed customers in certain regions to officially trade in their old devices when buying a new product. This allows users to take advantage of decent discounts, depending on their device’s condition and age. The company doesn’t limit the trade-in program to its products only — customers in eligible countries can get credit when giving up select Android device models. However, the company has now lowered the amount it pays when users trade in an Android phone.

As MacRumors reports, Apple has lowered the values of Android phones when trading them in for one of the company’s products. The new values range depending on the device’s model, with some phones dropping over $100 when compared to the original trade-in’s worth. The Cupertino tech giant displays the maximum value a device can fetch on its website, with the actual value being even lower if your device isn’t in a certain condition. MacRumors lists the new values:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G – $260 ($325)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G – $325 ($435)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ – $205 ($275)

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $150 ($205)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $170 ($185)

Samsung Galaxy S10 – $150 ($160)

Samsung Galaxy S10e – $120 ($130)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ – $80 ($95)

Samsung Galaxy S9 – $65 ($75)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ – $60 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy S8 – $50 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – $405 ($545)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – $285 ($385)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – $175 ($235)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – $120 ($130)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – $45 ($65)

Google Pixel 5 – $235 ($315)

Google Pixel 4 XL – $135 ($180)

Google Pixel 4 – $110 ($150)

Google Pixel 4a – $120 ($160)

Google Pixel 3 XL – $50 ($70)

Google Pixel 3 – $45 ($55)

Google Pixel 3a XL – $50 ($55)

Google Pixel 3a – $50 (no change)

The drop affects some Apple products as well:

Baseline iPad – $200 ($205)

iPad Air – $335 ($345)

MacBook Pro – $1415 ($1630)

MacBook Air – $530 ($550)

MacBook (discontinued) – $325 ($340)

iMac – $1260 ($1320)

Mac mini – $740 ($800)

It’s unclear why Apple has made this decision, considering some of the listed devices are still recent. This change could potentially discourage hesitant Android users from making the switch to iPhone.

Do you usually trade in your old device when buying a new one? Let us know in the comments section below.