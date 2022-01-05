Android phones and Chromebooks will soon synergize better than ever before

Following in the footsteps of companies like T-Mobile, Meta, Twitter, and Pinterest, Google recently announced that it won’t have any show floor presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. However, that doesn’t mean Google will postpone all the announcements it had planned for the event. Instead of delivering a keynote in Las Vegas, the company has now shared a blog post highlighting all the new features and improvements coming to products across various categories this year. We’ve already talked about the Fast Pair improvements that Google plans to roll out in the coming months. In this post, we’ll highlight some more upcoming features that will help Android phones and Chromebooks synergize better than ever before.

Kicking things off is a new Quick Setup feature in Chrome OS that will let you use your Android phone to quickly set up your new Chromebook and get immediate access to all your saved information. As you can see in the attached GIF, the feature will let you connect to a saved Wi-Fi network, sign in to your Google account, and complete the Chrome OS setup process using only an Android phone. Google has not shared a definite release timeline for this feature, but the company says that it will roll out in the coming months.

Along with Quick Setup, Google will also release new features for the Phone Hub on Chromebooks. One of these upcoming features will let you access chat apps from your phone directly on your Chromebook without having to install them. The other upcoming feature will add a Camera Roll to the Phone Hub, letting you share photos and videos from your Android phone to your Chromebook.

Google says that the Quick Setup feature and the ability to access chat apps on Chromebooks will roll out to users later this year. The Camera Roll feature, however, should reach users in the coming weeks.