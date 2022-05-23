Google releases the second developer preview of Android Privacy Sandbox

Google’s Privacy Sandbox is a multi-year initiative that aims to make web browsing more private for users while giving advertisers new tools for more effective personalized advertising. In late April, Google extended the initiative to Android with the introduction of the first developer preview of Android Privacy Sandbox. The first preview allowed developers to test out the Topics API and SDK Runtime. Now Google has released the second developer preview.

The second preview of Android Privacy Sandbox is here, and it includes an early preview of the MeasurementManager attribution reporting APIs. Google’s release notes explain what you can do with the new API on your test device:

You can call registerSource() and registerTrigger() to register app ad events and receive event-level reporting data for app-to-app attribution. Our current implementation uses last-touch attribution. Reports are scheduled to be sent out as defined by the reporting windows. Refer to the MeasurementManager API reference for more information.

The actual report upload happens at the end of fixed intervals of time, rather than at the exact scheduled time. The reporting upload interval is 4 hours by default, but can be overridden with the following adb command: adb shell device_config put adservices measurement_main_reporting_job_period_ms <duration in milliseconds>

Google says additional features for the MeasurementManager API, such as aggregate reporting, post-install attribution, and redirects, will be added later on. In addition, a sample app and reference ad server for testing APIs will be made available in a future release.

Developers can try out the new Android Privacy Sandbox Preview via the Android Emulator. In addition, Google also provides 64-bit system images for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4a.

The Android Privacy Sandbox Preview program will run throughout 2022. There will be several more developer previews in the coming months, with a beta release planned for the end of the year.

Source: Android Developers