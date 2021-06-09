Android Hidden Codes: All the custom Dialer Codes and What they do!

The Android operating system is well known for its hidden features and easter eggs. One such area is using custom dialer codes to access various hidden apps and settings. Some of these codes are universal, which means you’ll get the desired output on any Android device, irrespective of them being a great flagship or a cheap budget phone. However, custom OEM skins (e.g. One UI by Samsung and MIUI by Xiaomi) and carrier-customized models often come with their own set of hidden codes.

Below you can find a bunch of generic as well as device-specific Android hidden codes. Give them a try and discover some of the handiest secret functionalities of your phone. If you don’t see your device listed or you want to submit a new code, send a message to Skanda Hazarika (SkandaH on the forums) with all the relevant details.

Table of Contents:

Structure of the Android hidden codes

The so-called hidden codes are basically part of the Man Machine Interface (MMI) schema. These are a bit different from the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes, although both of them start with an asterisk (*) followed by digits that comprise of commands or data. Groups of digits may be separated by additional asterisks. The message is terminated with a hash symbol (#), but custom MMI codes may end with an asterisk as well.

While USSD codes are used to communicate with the mobile network operator’s servers for menu-based information services, mobile-money services, and location-based content services, the MMI Supplementary Service codes work completely offline.

Just like USSD, you have to dial the “hidden” codes on the stock dialer app to invoke the corresponding action.

Generic hidden codes

*#06#

Displays IMEI number(s).

*#07#

Displays the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value of the device.

*#*#225#*#*

Displays calendar storage information.

*#*#426#*#*

Displays the Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) diagnostics page or information related to Google Play Services.

*#*#759#*#*

Displays the RLZ Debug UI with Unique Device ID and other data related to application installation. It’s also possible to turn on (and off) OEM mode through this interface.

*#*#4636#*#*

Displays information about the phone, battery, and various network statistics.

Special hidden codes for popular Android brands

The generic codes should work on every Android device out there. In case you’re looking for OEM-specific codes, take a look at the following index.

ASUS

*#07#

Displays the regulatory labels.

.12345+= (must be entered in the stock calculator app)

Opens the engineering mode.

Google

Google Pixel devices run an enhanced version of vanilla Android, which means you’re limited to the generic codes mentioned above.

Motorola

*#*#2486#*#*

Opens up the engineering mode. You may need to boot through the “BP Tools” section in the fastboot interface at least once before trying this code.

*#07#

Displays the regulatory information.

Nokia

*#*#372733#*#*

Opens up the service mode (also known as the FQC menu).

OnePlus

1+= (must be entered in the stock calculator app)

Displays the company’s motto – “Never Settle” – on the calculator app.

*#66#

Displays the IMEI and MEID in an encrypted format

*#888#

Displays the PCB version of the motherboard of the phone.

*#1234#

Displays the software version.

*#*#2947322243#*#*

Wipes out the internal memory (use with caution!).

Realme

*#800#

Opens up the factory mode/feedback menu.

*#888#

Displays the PCB version of the motherboard of the phone.

*#6776#

Displays the software version and additional details.

Samsung

*#0*#

Opens up the hardware diagnostic menu.

*#011#

Displays network connection and serving cell related information.

*#0228#

Displays battery status.

*#0283#

Opens up the packet loopback settings.

*#0808#

Displays USB settings.

*#1234#

Displays the software version and additional details.

*#2663#

Displays advanced firmware version menu.

*#7353#

Displays the quick test menu.

*#9090#

Displays advanced debugging tools.

*#9900#

Opens up system dump mode.

*#2683662#

Displays advanced service mode.

*#34971539#

Displays advanced camera firmware information.

Sony

*#*#73788423#*#*

Displays the service menu.

*#07#

Displays certifications details.

Xiaomi

*#*#64663#*#*

Displays the hardware diagnostic menu (also known as the QC test menu).

We hope this guide will get you in and out of hidden menus within Android. We’ll be updating this guide with more such codes for specific phones, so check back again in the future.