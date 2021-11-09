Android Studio’s Emulator is having issues on Windows 11
One of the most important components of the Android Studio development SDK is the Android Emulator, which allows developers to test their apps on a wide range of virtualized hardware. However, it would seem the Android Emulator wasn’t quite ready for the release of Windows 11, as bug reports are coming in for the emulator when using Hyper-V. Thankfully, there’s also a fix in development.

There are at least a few dozen reports online of the Android Emulator failing to start on Windows 11 (via Mishaal Rahman on Twitter) when using Hyper-V, Microsoft’s native hypervisor in Windows. The issue is affecting PCs with either Intel or AMD processors, but emulators using the Hypervisor Driver for AMD processors instead of Hyper-V are unaffected. Computers running Windows 10, Linux, or macOS also are not affected by the bug.

Thankfully, a fix is already in development. Microsoft’s developers confirmed the problem is a bug related to XSAVE in the Hyper-V API on Windows 11, and Google and Microsoft are working to address the problem. If you need a solution right now, you can either remove a line in the Android Studio Emulator’s source code and compile it yourself, or replace one file with a pre-compiled version someone made.

Even though the Android Studio Emulator might be (partially) broken on Windows 11 right now, you can still run Android apps on Windows 11 through the built-in Windows Subsystem for Android. In fact, with the ability to sideload apps, you can even test your Android Studio projects in Windows 11 without worrying about the emulator. Google’s emulator is still the best option for testing specific hardware features though, such as accelerator movements, custom GPS locations, foldable interfaces, and much more. And of course, if you have a physical Android device, you can connect that to your PC for testing applications and games.

