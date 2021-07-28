Android 13 “Tiramisu” may let secondary profiles make NFC payments

While Google is yet to roll out a stable Android 12 build, we’ve already started seeing info about the next Android big release — Android 13. Yesterday we learned that Google had already settled on the dessert name for Android 13. And we have now spotted evidence suggesting that the next version of Android might finally allow secondary profiles to make contactless payments.

Android has had multi-user support for several years now, but secondary profiles have been missing one feature for a long time — the ability to configure NFC payments. However, that could change in the next Android release. We have discovered new commits on the AOSP Gerrit, which, once merged to AOSP, may add support for contactless payments for secondary users.

The commits have the following description:

Support multi-users for NFC payments Configure nfc payment settings based on different users.

These commits modify the Settings app to allow secondary profiles on the device to set up their own contactless payment service. This setting is only accessible for device owners in the current Android release, and it doesn’t appear for secondary users or guests. You can find the setting by navigating to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > NFC > Contactless payments on the owner profile. Once Google enables the feature for secondary profiles in Android 13, it will become available to other profiles as well. We can confirm that the “Contactless payments” settings are missing on secondary profiles in Android 12.

If you share your device with other members of your family and have set up separate profiles, this is going to be quite useful as each member will be able to set up their separate payment methods and make NFC payments.

Not much is known about Android 13 Tiramisu at this point, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for new developments. We’ll make sure to let you know if we find something interesting. In the meantime, stay tuned to XDA for more Andriod 12 coverage.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer luca020400 for the tip!