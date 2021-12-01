Android TV 12 is officially out, but you can’t try it yourself just yet

Following multiple developer previews and beta releases, the final release of Android 12 for Android TV/Google TV is finally here. Although this is the final version, it’s still aimed at developers. That means you can’t just download it on your Chromebox or an Android TV streaming stick.

To try out Android 12 for Android TV, you’ll need a device called ADT-3, an Android TV dongle for developers. The public for Chromecast with Google TV and other compatible Android TV devices will likely arrive in early 2022.

With the official release of Android 12, we are also making the most recent platform release available for TV. Take this opportunity to start building and testing your apps to make it compatible with the latest Android release on the new Google TV experience

Android TV 12 is a big step up from the previous version and offers several exciting new features and improvements. It brings a redesigned UI with support for 4K UI rendering, dynamic refresh rate switching, background blurs, improved support for HDR formats and surround sound formats, Android 12-style microphone and camera indicators for enhanced privacy, and much more.

The full changelog for Android TV 12 is as follows:

Media Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats, and surround sound formats

User Interface Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager 4K UI support Accessibility settings for font sizes

Privacy & Security Microphone and camera indicators Microphone and camera toggles Device attestation via Android KeyStore API

HDMI & Tuner Support for HDMI CEC 2.0 Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements Better protection model with Tuner Service



Google says those with an existing ADT-3 developer device will automatically receive an OTA to Android TV 12. If you haven’t received the update yet, you can also update your device manually by flashing the system image on your test device.

Android TV 12 comes about a month after Google officially released Android 12. The update has so far rolled out to the Pixel phones and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, with more smartphones to follow suit in the coming months.