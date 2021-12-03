Android TV’s discovery-focused UI is now rolling out to more TVs in more regions

Google released a major UI update for the Android TV interface in February this year. The new interface resembled the Google TV UI and laid emphasis on helping users discover new content on the platform. However, it featured fewer tabs on the home screen. Google rolled out another update for this new discovery-focused UI in July this year, which introduced three new features including a watchlist. The UI is now rolling out to more TVs in more regions, and it comes with a minor home screen UI change.

The Android TV UI update recently started showing up for some users in India, Brazil, and Europe. The UI is reportedly rolling out to OnePlus TVs (via @hardik3333333), a few Xiaomi Mi Box models (via u/ErickJail), and even some TCL TVs. It includes all the content discovery-focused changes that Google introduced in February this year, along with a minor home screen UI update that adds a ‘Favorite apps’ carousel.

(Screenshot: u/venky61)

In addition to the home screen UI changes, the latest update also highlights all of Android TV’s discovery features on the home screen. Clicking on the ‘New features available now’ dialog gives you an overview of the UI and navigation changes, personalized recommendations, and home screen customizations.

User reports on Reddit suggest that the new UI changes are rolling out with the latest Android TV Home app update. There doesn’t seem to be any regional limitation to the rollout, as users from India, Brazil, Europe, and a few other locations have received the update. In case you haven’t received the new UI so far, you can try sideloading the latest Android TV Home app release on your TV.

Do you like the new Android TV UI changes or would you rather have Google release the Google TV update to your TV? Let us know in the comments section below.