Some of the best TVs on the market right now are backed by almost invisible operating systems that make it easier to enjoy all your favorite content with a seamless yet evolving menu system. Google's Android TV is one of the more popular operating systems that can found on a number of different products from brands like Sony, TCL, Sharp, Hisense, and many more.

While it's already a fairly robust OS, Google is now adding a new Shop tab that will give users the ability purchase and rent movies. Yes, this sounds like a very basic feature, but going forward, users can enjoy a one-stop shop that will give them easy access to buy and rent movies, while also creating a new space that will house all previously purchased content from a variety of different Google platform and services.

Google will be rolling out the Shops tab in 24 countries over the coming weeks and will also consolidate any purchases made using Google services like Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Google TV or Android TV into this new section's library. As mentioned before, the feature will allow users to browse movies on Android TV, and directly rent or buy the title from the menu system. Android TV has evolved quite a bit over its lifetime, with a simple menu system that allows users to search, play and discover all their favorite content. The OS also has access to apps that can really expand the experience.

As far as other features, Android TV can be controlled using a traditional remote but also has access to Google Assistant, giving users the ability to control their TV just by using their voices. Users also have access to some of the best streaming apps available like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Spotify, and more. Best of all, Android TV delivers access to over 5000 apps from the Google Play Store, which means you'll be able to play some of the most popular games. With Chromecast built-in, media casting is also available, making it easy to share personal photos and videos on the big screen.

Of course, Android TVs are just one option when it comes to smart TVs. If you already have an existing TV and just want to upgrade the experience, you can always grab a media box or streaming stick. For those that have an Android TV capable device, just make sure to check in your settings and grab the update. Again, this won't be available for all regions, but it's still worth checking to see if the feature have gone live for your area.