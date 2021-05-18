Android TV’s outdated remote control app is getting overhauled

We knew Google has been quietly preparing to introduce a new remote remote control experience for Android phones, and the company officially shared what that will look like when it becomes available later this year.. The feature arrives alongside a flurry of news at Google I/O 2021, including Android 12’s new Material You design.

Google said it’s building remote-control features directly into Android phones, so even if your remote is lost, you can continue to control your TV.

“We’re making it easier to navigate your TV by building remote-control features directly into your Android phone, so you can watch your favorite show even if your actual remote is missing,” Google said. “And when you need to type a complex movie title or password, you can save time and use your phone’s keyboard to enter the text.”

We’ve all encountered an instance when our remote goes mysteriously missing. Now, thanks to Android’s built-in remote, you won’t need to frantically search your couch cushions only to realize the remote somehow wound up in the fridge. It’s a first-world problem, but we can all use a little more convenience in our lives.

According to Google, the built-in remote control on Android phones will roll out later this year and be compatible with more than 80 million Android TV OS devices, including Google TV.