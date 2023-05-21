If you're a regular XDA reader, then you're likely aware of the deep respect I have for Apple products and the tight ecosystem that ties them together. What many of you don't know, though, is that once upon a time I was an Android enthusiast and tinkerer. And while I don't see myself returning to Google's platform anytime soon, if ever, I do have to acknowledge that Apple products can actually limit the imagination of their users.

Despite Apple boasting in its keynotes about how these devices help customers unleash their creativity, my personal experience has been the complete opposite.

My experience with Android OS

The first smartphone I ever purchased was a Samsung Galaxy Mini over a decade ago. And believe it or not, I feel like I've learned more from it than I have with my new iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro. That device ran Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) and had less than half a gigabyte of RAM, meaning it was way before we reached the smartphone performance stability we take for granted today. I was also still a teenager and didn't have a computer, so all of my computing tasks had to be done on its tiny, 3-inch display. I also couldn't afford to upgrade my hardware enough to keep up with the latest features deployed via newer Android versions. I had to find creative ways to bring these features to my existing Android phone.

That's how I came across XDA Forums for the very first time. I learned about rooting, Xposed modules, and flashing ROMs. I admit that I lost count of the times I bricked my Galaxy Mini attempting to install CyanogenMod without using a computer. But it was all part of the learning process. I was also a part of several Google+ (RIP) communities that made this experience more fun.

I didn't go all out in modding, but I still felt like I could control pretty much anything on my phone.

At some point, just tweaking system elements was no longer enough. I was hungry for more. That's when APK teardowns started intriguing me. I wanted to dive deeper into what's going on behind the development scenes. Though, without a computer, that was no easy task. However, where there's a will, there's a way.

Eventually, I came across an app that supported decompiling and recompiling APK files on the device. So not only could I investigate app files and monitor hidden changes preparing for future additions with every newly-released update, but I could also make tweaks and re-install them on my phone to see the changes. I even dabbled with third-party modders that would let me have an infinite amount of coins in a game, for example. I didn't go all out in modding, but I still felt like I could control pretty much anything on my phone.

This only motivated me to apply for and join private betas. I recall when WhatsApp released VoIP support through an invitation mechanism to its private testers, and I'd start calling my friends to transmit this feature to them. I miss when devs from big companies like Shazam would call me to talk about the user experience of their apps. I was even invited to the headquarters of the biggest music streaming service in the MENA region to meet their engineers and discuss my ideas with them. Life was good.

The switch to iOS

After using the Galaxy Mini, then Galaxy Note II LTE, and finally a Google Nexus 5, I decided to switch to the dark side. I wanted to get official software update support for a longer time, and that simply wasn't available in the Android department. It's better now, but at the time, flagships would receive maybe two years of major OS updates. I couldn't afford to upgrade my phone as often, either, so investing in an iPhone made more monetary sense.

When I first started using iOS, I had already bought a great Lenovo laptop, but as I found out, Windows and iOS don't necessarily play nicely with each other. So I sold my laptop and bought a new iPad since I couldn't afford a Mac, and running macOS in a virtual machine at all times was inconvenient. The seamless interoperability between iOS and iPadOS (still iOS, back then) meant I could replace my laptop easily, and since I was studying English in college, I mostly needed to do reading and typing — two tasks easily achievable on an excellent tablet. At some point, I got a MacBook Air, as an iPad has shortcomings for my professional career, which brings us to today.

The problem with iOS

Looking back at all the years I've spent using Apple products, I feel like I've learned nothing on a technical level. The operating systems just don't foster creativity or inspiration. Yes, you can jailbreak your iPhone, but the modding community isn't thriving and the process to do so isn't straightforward on Apple products.

For starters, you typically need a computer to jailbreak an iPhone. So when my setup was limited to an iPhone and iPad, there was no easy way to mod my iDevices. Additionally, new iOS updates patch older jailbreak exploits, which would then take modders up to several months to jailbreak again. So I could either stick to an older jailbroken iOS version or update to the latest and lose jailbreak privileges. In addition to that, users often report significant battery drain and performance hits after jailbreaking their iPhones since the mods break Apple's near-perfect optimizations.

More importantly, though, I was rooting and modding my Android phone because it didn't support the latest OS updates and features. I receive regular, feature-packed OS bumps on my iPhone, so I wasn't missing out on anything. Consequently, I had little to no motivation to void my premium device's warranty and mess around with its system, losing access to many essential apps in the process.

Android OS had its problems, but it gave me a reason to innovate and come up with solutions. In my opinion, iOS has no major shortcomings at this point as a mobile OS, which is great, but this utopian comfort zone kills my enthusiasm to interfere with its underlying structure.

And this isn't limited to just rooting or jailbreaking. On Android, I was still decompiling and recompiling apps to learn more about them even after I stopped modding the system. Even in the device's natural state, I could get creative with app inspection, trying different launchers, and more. Meanwhile, I can't even sideload an app on iOS, let alone decompile and rebuild it. While you can build and install apps from scratch on iPadOS through Swift Playgrounds, that's not of interest to me. I'm not a developer seeking to code my own application. I'm just curious about how things work and sometimes like tweaking existing projects.

Today, I use Apple products because I'm no longer the same young child with plenty of time and patience to get matters done. While I would like to dig into the background where I can, I also need my devices to operate as I'd expect them to, with minimal bugs and hiccups. The hardware quality and software support across all operating systems are two key elements I can't sacrifice at this point. I've been sucked in, I'm stuck here, and I recognize that these devices control how you control them, not the other way around.