You can now use animated backgrounds on Google Meet for Android

If you’ve ever used Google Meet for your online meetings, you might be familiar with the various options it offers to help you modify your background. If you’re not in a professional setup, you can either blur your background or replace it entirely with something that looks professional or even something fun if you’re on a call with friends. There’s also the option to replace your background with an animated video. However, that feature was limited to Google Meet for desktop and iOS so far. Google has now finally started rolling it out to Google Meet for Android.

In a recent Workspace Updates blog, Google mentions (via AndroidPolice) that you can now change your background to an animated video on both the Android app and Gmail’s integrated version of Meet. The feature currently offers six options, including a classroom, party, and beach, with more options to come in the future. Google claims that these animated backgrounds will not only help you hide your surroundings for more privacy but also add more personality to your meetings.

Animated background support in Google Meet for Android has already started rolling out to users. If you haven’t received it already, the feature should appear on your phone in the next two weeks. Note that the animated background support is currently limited to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers.

The new feature comes just a day after Google started testing Live translated captions support in Google Meet. The feature is currently available on the beta channel in meetings organized by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade users. Live translated captions are available for English meetings translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German, but Google will likely add support for more language combinations by the time the feature rolls out on the stable channel.