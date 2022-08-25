Windows 11’s Settings app now has animated icons

Microsoft is beta testing an interesting change to the Settings experience in Windows 11. While it is not really a major one, experienced Windows Insiders who are enrolled in the Dev channel of the Windows 11 beta testing program have noticed that Microsoft recently rolled out animated icons in the settings app.

The animated icons aren’t available for everyone in the program just yet, and Microsoft just appears to be A/B testing it with select Windows Insiders first. However, for those who have it on the Dev channel, it adds yet another touch of life to the one-year-old operating system. This was initially noted by Rafael Rivera on Twitter, who noted that Microsoft actually has a name for these features, dubbed as “delightful unexpected moments of joy.”

Microsoft is experimenting with the idea of animating Settings navigation icons (vso/feature 34878152, Windows Insider Build 25188) The Microsoft Design team calls these delightful unexpected moments of joy with purpose https://t.co/rUIi924aIT pic.twitter.com/2zYmbqg97N — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) August 25, 2022

The animated icons look pretty nifty, and are a nice change from the static icons in the regular version of Windows 11. For example, for the system icon in the sidebar, a hover will cause the PC screen in the icon to glare on and off. On Bluetooth and devices, the Bluetooth icon will squeeze itself. Then, for network and internet, the icon for the Wi-Fi bar will fills itself up. In other examples, on gaming, the controller icon jumps up and down, and then for Windows Update, the refresh icon will spin around.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has tested such an experience with Windows Insiders, either. Previously, Microsoft was spotted rolling out a new taskbar animation on login. With that change, taskbar icons in Windows 11 would zoom-in, instead of flying up.

As with all features in the Dev Channel of the Windows Insider program, it is not clear if this will make it to a final version of Windows 11, or the incoming Windows 11, Version 22H2 update. If you really want to try out this experience today and you’re a Windows Insider in the Dev Channel, you can tweak a few things using ViveTool, but this is not suggested.

Source: Rafael Rivera/ Twitter