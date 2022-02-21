Animated screensavers are coming to Chromebooks with Chrome OS 100

Chrome OS has a long way to go before it can match Windows and macOS, but it’s doing a whole lot better than it was. It constantly gets new features and improvements, and Chrome OS 100 is the latest version available in the developer channel of releases. While each iteration of the platform generally brings new improvements and features, one, in particular, has just arrived. In the latest release of Chrome OS in the developer channel, animated screensavers are now available to Chromebook users.

The feature flag, spotted by About Chromebooks and enabled by going to chrome://flags#ambient-mode-animation in your browser, can be enabled to access one animated screensaver. The animation, dubbed “feel the breeze”, pulls photos from your Google Photos albums and arranges them to be hung from a virtual clothesline. It definitely feels more like a demo animation than anything else.

Currently, the feature flag says the following: “Launches the animated screensaver (as opposed to the existing photo slideshow) when entering ambient mode. Currently, there is only one animation theme available (feel the breeze).”

It appears that this screensaver uses Lottie, a lightweight animation file format. About Chromebooks speculates that Chrome OS users will be able to use the Lottie Editor to create their own animated screensavers, and there’s potential for a marketplace of screensavers through the Lottie Marketplace for this purpose. It’s likely that there will be more animated screensavers introduced in future releases, but for now, this is all that there really is to show for the update.

Source: About Chromebooks