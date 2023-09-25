AINOPE USB-C right angle cable Use coupon code "25IQC2UA" to save more $6 $10 Save $4 This braided cable has a right angle on one of its ends. This makes holding your phone in landscape orientation while it's connected more comfortable. $6 at Amazon

When it comes to USB cables, there are plenty of options out there. But if you're looking for a cable that's going to punch well above its weight, provide excellent charging speeds, and come in at an affordable price — look no further than Ainope 2-pack bundle that's now priced well below retail.

For a limited time, you're going to be able to score this fantastic deal that knocks the price down to just $6. That's right, you get two USB-C cables with right-angle connections that can support charging speeds up to 60W for just $3 per cable. Best of all, these cables are versatile, capable of charging all your favorite smartphones, the latest iPhone 15, and even tablets and laptops.

What's great about the Ainope USB-C 2-pack cable bundle?

Ainope is a fairly large brand that offers a wide assortment of accessories for mobile devices, so while the prices might be cheap, you know you can trust the brand to deliver great quality products. This USB-C cable bundle comes with two 6.6 feet cables with support for up to 60W PD charging speeds, which is great for smaller devices like smartphones and tablets, while also delivering plenty of power to compatible laptops.

The most prominent feature of this cable is going to be its right-angle connection. This right-angle connection is going to ensure the cable stays strong by minimizing bends that occur over time. The brand has tested the strength of this cable and states that it can survive up to 40,000 bends. In addition, the exterior of the cable is made from woven nylon, which will prevent the exterior of the cable from fraying when it rubs against surfaces.

Overall, for the price, you really can't go wrong here. So if you've been looking to grab a pair of USB-C cables, these are going to be a fantastic buy. While there is a digital coupon for 10% off, just make sure to enter the coupon code "25IQC2UA" to bring the price down to $6.