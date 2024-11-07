Prime members save 30% Anker 647 Charging Station $70 $100 Save $30 This charging station is great for the home or office. Not only does it have plenty of charging ports, but it's also shaped in a way that creates better charging access. Right now, Amazon Prime members can score 30% off, which drops this device down to its lowest price yet. $70 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a charging station that makes plugging in all your devices more convenient, then the Anker 647 charging station is going to be for you. Not only does it have plenty of AC outlets, which are located on both sides, but it also has retractable USB-C cables, and USB ports as well.

Related Best GaN chargers in 2024 Tired of lugging around multiple chargers for your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and smartwatch? Here are some compact GaN chargers to consider

Best of all, this Anker charging station is normally priced at $100, but can now be had for much less, with Amazon Prime members getting an exclusive discount that knocks $30 off. Now this discount might not seem that steep, but this is the best price that we've seen on Anker's 647 charging station to date. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about Anker's 647 charging station?

Source: Anker

There are lots of charging stations on the market, but this one gets it all right if you're looking to make charging more convenient in your home or office. While it isn't the smallest charging station that we've seen, it does offer a lot of ports, with three AC outlets on each side.

In addition, you get one USB-C and one USB-A port, along with two retractable USB-C cables. The USB-C port can provide up to 100W of power, while the USB-C cables can provide up to 65W. Either option is more than enough for most smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

When it comes to the total, you'll have the ability to connect up to ten devices. Of course, the real perk here is that you have AC outlets, which means you can plug in larger devices as well, when USB power just isn't enough.

Furthermore, this Anker charging station also packs a wealth of safety features that will protect your devices when charging. It also comes with an 18-month warranty, along with a $200,000 connected equipment warranty too. Overall, you can't ask for much more at this great price.