Anker 563 USB-C Docking Station $53 $100 Save $47 A fantastic way to add ports to your laptop, desktop, tablet, smartphone, and more. Right now, you can score 47% off for a limited time. $53 at Amazon

Port selection isn't always the greatest on a lot of modern laptops, with most brands choosing to go with form over function in an attempt to "wow" the eyes and also make them more portable for everyday use. Of course, if you're someone that requires ports, then going with a docking station or USB hub is going to be the way to go.

Related Best USB-C hubs in 2024 Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

While a docking station is the better option, offering better port selection, they can be expensive, and most times, need to be powered, which means they're hard to take with you when you're on the go. So a nice USB hub is going to be a great middle ground, if you can find one with lots of ports at a phenomenal price. With that said, we've managed to uncover this awesome deal on Anker's 10-in-1 USB-C hub that's now down to its lowest price yet with a fresh 47% discount.

What's great about Anker's 10-in-1 USB-C hub?

Source: Anker

Well, price is one thing, but port selection is another, with this model providing up to ten total. You get USB-C passthrough charging up to 100W, which makes it extra convenient if you're looking to plug in a laptop or PC gaming handheld. The hub also features an additional USB-C port, two USB-A, a microSD and SD card slots.

Furthermore, you're also going to get an Ethernet jack and dual HDMI ports too. With the HDMI ports, you'll be able to connect displays and output up to 4K video to both, with options to expand your screen real estate in a number of different configurations. As you can imagine, this hub packs a lot of options for its size and offers lots of bang for the buck.

Additionally, Anker supports this device with an 18-month warranty, that will cover any defects that are found or may arise during that time. So, if all of this sounds like it's right up your alley, then you'll want to grab this deal quickly, because it won't last long. Just make sure to apply the coupon before checking out to save $47 for a limited time.