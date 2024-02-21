Anker USB C Hub $30 $47 Save $17 This compact USB-C hub is perfect for travel and provides a wealth of connectivity options. The USB-C hub is now on sale for a limited time, with a discount that knocks 36% off. So get it while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long. $30 at Amazon

Laptops have gotten really good over the past few years, offering a wealth of performance and features in a compact and slim package. Of course, there are some compromises if you're going with a laptop, which could mean the lack of ports, but USB-C hubs are a great way to expand connectivity, while still keeping your overall footprint quite small. If you've been looking for a great USB-C hub, this Anker 10-in-1 is going to be a fantastic option, and is now on sale with a discount that knocks 36% off for a limited time.

Related Best USB-C hubs in 2024 Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

What's great about this Anker USB-C hub?

The first thing that's going to pop out at you with this compact USB-C hub is the sheer number of ports, coming in at ten, which is impressive if you're looking to easily expand the connectivity of your laptop. The laptop has a USB-C port with support for PowerDelivery that can be used to charge compatible laptops, along with a second USB-C port that can be used for data transfers. In addition, you get three 5Gbps USB-A ports, SD and microSD card slots, Ethernet, HDMI, and a VGA port.

The hub will support monitor output up to 4K at 30Hz, and can also output to two monitors if needed. While you get a lot of ports, this hub is still quite compact, which means it's perfect if you need to take it with you on a trip or just want to take it to the office. Although this hub is meant for a laptop, you can also use it for other devices as well, like smartphones, tablets and PC gaming handhelds. And since this is an Anker product, you're going to get great reliability and an 18-month warranty to provide some added peace of mind.

This is going to be an excellent addition to any product that needs extra ports. While its normal price comes in at $64.99, it can now be had for an absolute steal, with a discounted price that comes in at $29.99 for a limited time. Of course, if you're looking for something more robust, then it's a good idea to look into some of our docking station recommendations.