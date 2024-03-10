Anker USB-C 3-port 100W charger $43 $75 Save $32 A compact and lightweight charger that can deliver up to 100W with two USB-C and one USB-A port. This is the perfect charger for your laptop, smartphone, and tablet. Right now, Amazon Prime members can score 43% off, dropping the price down to just $42.99 for a limited time. $43 at Amazon

If you're looking to consolidate your charging accessories or you've just been thinking about replacing a charger that you already have, then this Anker 100W GaN charger is going to be for you. Despite its compact size, this charger delivers with a variety of ports and up to 100W of power. That means, with this one charger, you can confidently power your laptop, tablet, smartphone and accessories with ease.

While this charger normally costs quite a bit with a price of $74.99, it can now be had for much less if you're an Amazon Prime member, coming in with a massive discount that knocks 43% off for a limited time. For the most part, you're not going to find a better charger than this Anker GaN model, so if you've been thinking about upgrading, grab this one while you.

What's great about this Anker 100W GaN charger?

Chargers are often powerful and heavy or super compact without having enough charging power. This Anker GaN charger hits the sweet spot with support for up to 100W, and features a compact size with two USB-C and one USB-A port. Best of all, it's great for travel thanks to its folding prongs that really minimize the charger's footprint.

In addition, this charger also offers lots of protection to keep you and your devices safe. With Anker's MultiProtect technology, you get constant voltage protection and current regulation, along with temperature controls. Furthermore, Anker backs this product with a long 18-month warranty, which can be used if there is ever any defects with the product.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this model, as it's a really great charger. Whether you're going to be using it for laptops, or charging a trio of devices at once, it manages to deliver excellent charging speeds and is highly reliable. Just make sure to get it on sale while you can. Remember, in order to take advantage of this great deal, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.