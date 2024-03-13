Anker 100W USB-C Charger $25 $38 Save $13 You don't want to miss out on this great deal that drops the price of this fantastic compact 100W PF charger to just $24.99 for a limited time. $25 at Amazon

Chargers are important, especially if you're someone that relies on a device for all-day use. With that said, if you've been looking for a compact charger with a lot of power, then look no further than the Anker 317. This charger comes in a small pocketable size and offers up to 100W of PD charging, which is great for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and accessories.

Best of all, it doesn't cost all that much, coming in with a retail price of $37.99. Luckily, we managed to spot a discount that drops the price down to just $24.99 for a limited time. While it doesn't sound like much of a discount, you're actually going to be able to save 34% off. And most importantly, this deal drops this charger down to its lowest price ever. So, if you've been looking to save on a high-quality charger with a lot of power, then now's the perfect time to shop.

What's great about this Anker 317 100W PD charger?

There's a lot to love about this charger, but perhaps the most important thing is that this charger is extremely compact and also offers a lot of charging power, coming in with up to 100W. This type of charging power is great if you're looking to charge a laptop, but it can also be used for tablets and smartphones. Anker states that this charger will take a MacBook Pro 16-inch model from zero to 100% in 80 minutes.

Of course, charging times will vary depending on the product, but at 100W, most products will charge up fairly quickly. In addition to all that power, you also get ActiveShield safety technology that will keep you and your devices safe. Furthermore, Anker provides this device with an 18-month "worry-free" warranty. That means if you experience any issues with the device due to a manufacturing defect, the company will take care of it.

As an added bonus, this charger also comes with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable to ensure the fastest charging speeds possible, right out of the box. For the most part, you can't go wrong with this charger, as it provides impressive charging speeds in an extremely compact size, which makes it great for use at home and while you're on the go. And right now, at its recently discounted price, it's an absolute steal. So get it while you can because this discount won't last long.