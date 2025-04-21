Anker 563 USB-C Hub (11-in-1) $35 $74 Save $39 This is the USB hub you need if you're looking to add tons of ports without a lot of bulk. For a limited time, you can score up to 53% off its original retail price. $35 at Woot

If you're looking for an easy way to expand the ports on your laptop, desktop, PC gaming handheld, or other USB-C devices, then this Anker 11-in-1 hub is going to be the way to go. Not only are you getting some of the most critical expansion ports, but it also comes in at a fairly solid price, with a discount that knocks over half off, falling to just $35 for a limited time.

What's great about this Anker 11-in-1 USB-C hub?

While docking stations are pretty much the go-to option when it comes to expansion, USB hubs are going to be a fantastic choice as well if you're looking for something for home, office, and on the go. You get impressive versatility and also something compact that you can carry with you at all times.

This Anker 11-in-1 USB-C hub is a perfect example of a device that provides excellent bang for your buck, providing a wealth of ports that's perfect for every compatible device. You get two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, you get a SD and microSD card slot, along with HDMI and DisplayPort.

The best part here is that you get passthough charging, which means you can just plug in one USB-C cord to the hub, and get power to all connected devices via USB-C. You can even use this hub to output to multiple monitors, which means you can have up to three different screens in total if you're using Windows, or two different screens with Mac.

This is an impressive little device that doesn't cost all that much right now. So if you've been looking for an affordable way to expand, now's going to be a great time to pick this one up. Just be sure to get it while you can because this discount from Woot won't last long.