Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station $175 $250 Save $75 Usually, docking stations stand out on your desk, but the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station will also help you better organize your workstation, as it doubles up as a monitor stand to help you raise your monitor and add more ports to your laptop. To make things even more interesting, it features up to 10W wireless charging. $175 at Amazon

Most modern laptops offer a ton of power under the hood, while delivering a more streamlined experience thanks to a relatively compact design. Of course, with this, there are sacrifices, with the most common one being the lack of ports found on a laptop. Of course, there are solutions for this like USB hubs, but if you're looking for a more permanent solution, docking stations are the way to go.

With that said, docking stations can be expensive, with the cost rising depending on their capabilities. But the price can be worth it, especially if you're able to maximize the features provided. Luckily, we've found a great deal on Anker's 675 docking station that offers a sleek look and comes packed with ports.

While this docking station typically retails for $249.99, it can now be had for $75 less, with a deal that knocks 30% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 675 docking station?

This docking station is pretty clever because while it provides a ton of support for your laptop, it also hides in plain sight on any desk as a monitor stand. The stand itself is quite sturdy, with the main chassis being built from aluminum, and the legs providing plenty of grip thanks to the no-slip silicone strips.

When it comes to the ports, you're looking at 12 different options here with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD and SD card slot, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the underside of the stand, there's a full-size HDMI port, Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C, and wireless charging spot.

With regard to data transfer rates and charging speeds, you can achieve up to 10Gbps per second and up to 100W of charging. When it comes to compatibility, the docking station will work with both Mac and PCs and support 4K resolution up to 60Hz.

As you can probably tell, there's a lot to love about this docking station, as it provides pretty much all the ports you'll ever need. But if you need a great reason to grab this product, how about knowing that Anker provides an 18-month warranty for peace of mind.

With that said, you can grab this deal from Amazon for $174.99, but it's only going to be available for a limited time. So be sure to grab it while you still can.