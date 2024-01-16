Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 Docking Station $60 $120 Save $60 This Anker 12-in-1 docking station is the perfect companion for any laptop, with 60W PD charging, USB-A, USB-C port, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. For a limited time, this docking station if 50% off for Prime members. $60 at Amazon

Laptops are now thinner and lighter than ever, but they often comes with trade-offs, with one of them being fewer ports. While you can get by with great USB-C hubs while you're on the go, you're going to want to get something more substantial if you're looking to expand your port selection while you're in the office or at home.

This is where a great docking station like the Anker 12-in-1 comes into play, offering a wealth of ports and some highlight features like PD charging. While docking stations can be quite costly, this model here is now 50% off for Amazon Prime members. Although it normally comes priced at $119.99, you can now score this deal that drops it to just $59.73 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 Docking Station?

Perhaps the first things that's going to catch your eye is the sheer number of ports that this docking station offers. In addition to USB-A and USB-C ports, you're also going to get HDMI and DisplayPort connections as well, along with Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and memory card slots too.

What's also great about this is that it offers 60W PD charging, which means you don't need another charging cable connected to your laptop when you've got it connected to the docking station. Not only is that convenient, but it also frees up a lot of the clutter you'd otherwise have on your desk, keeping things more organized.

When it comes to the connectivity of additional monitors, you'll have the freedom of mirroring and extending your current desktop, providing a wealth of new screen real estate. With a macOS laptop, you're going to be able to extend your desktop to one additional monitor, while with a Windows laptop, you'll be able to extend over two.

Since this is an Anker product, you're going to get peace of mind with this device, as the company offers an 18-month warranty for this unit. Overall, you're getting a stellar deal here, with this unit being 50% off for a limited time for Amazon Prime members. So, if you've been thinking about expanding your setup, now's going to be a great time to buy.