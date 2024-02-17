Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) $140 $250 Save $110 This Anker docking station offers impressive connectivity thanks to its 13 ports and comes priced at just $139.98, which is 44% off its original retail. $140 at Amazon

Docking stations are a great way to expand your laptop's setup, especially if you're working with one that doesn't have a lot of ports. In addition to elevating the connectivity of a laptop, docking stations can also expand their capabilities as well. Of course, there is one drawback to all this added functionality and that's price. Docking stations can be a lifesaver but are often quite expensive. Thankfully, we've managed to uncover a deal on Anker's 575 USB-C docking station that knocks 44% off, reducing the price by $110 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 575 USB-C docking station?

In our review of the Anker 757, we found that although it was small, the construction quality was still very good, and it offered a wide variety of ports and features to make it an alluring docking station option. As far as connectivity goes, the docking station has an 85W USB-C that support PowerDelivery, which is perfect for powering laptops, and it also has an 18W PowerDelivery USB-C port for charging smaller devices like smartphones and tablets.

In addition to the ports above, the charging station also has a standard USB-C port, along with three USB-A ports, two HDMI, a DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD and microSD slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack. What's great about this docking station is that it can output up to three monitors, which can really help if you're looking to expand your workflow to more displays. For the most part, this is a great docking station.

In addition to the above, the docking station will come with a 135W adapter and one USB-C to USB-C cable. And since this is an Anker product, you'll get an 18-month warranty for the device, which should bring some peace of mind. As stated before, what really put this product over the top is that it's discounted to just $139.98 for a limited time. So if you've ever needed a docking station, now's going to the perfec time to buy.