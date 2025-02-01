Anker 14-in-1 USB-C Hub $54 $75 Save $21 This compact USB-C hub packs plenty of ports and comes in at a great price. Right now, you can save nearly 30% as it drops to one of its lowest prices to date, at just $54. $54 at Amazon

Docking stations can be a great way to expand the ports on your existing devices. But if you need a solution that you can take with you while you're on the go, then going with a USB hub is going to be an absolute must.

Related Best USB-C hubs Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

With that said, this Anker model is a perfect option, as it provides excellent port selection and comes in a highly compact size. Best of all, it's now down to a low price, with a discount that knocks nearly 30% off the original retail. Buy it now from Amazon for just $54 and save big while you can.

What's great about this Anker 14-in-1 USB-C hub?

Source: Anker

The most important thing about a USB-C hub is going to be the port selection. The great thing about this model is that it offers quite a bit, with two HDMI ports, one VGA, two USB-C, five USB-A, Ethernet, a microSD and SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While this USB hub is great for when you're on the go, it can also be used when you're at home or in the office. You'll get pass through charging using the USB-C port, and you can also expand your display to multiple monitors as well.

You'll get the most versatility if you pair this feature with a Windows device, as it can fully utilize up to three monitors, with three additional work spaces. If you're using a Mac, you can display up to three monitors, but you'll only get a secondary display that outputs the same image onto three displays.

And since this is an Anker product, you're going to get a great warranty as well, with 18 months of support just in case something goes wrong. Be sure to grab this deal while it's still around. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen and offers a lot of bang for your buck.