Anker 14-in-1 USB-C Hub $60 $75 Save $15 This USB-C hub offers the perfect combination of ports and now comes in below its original retail price with a discount that knocks 20% off, dropping it down to its lowest yet. $60 at Amazon

A USB hub offers a simple and great way to expand the capabilities of existing products, offering a variety of useful ports without costing an arm or a leg. While these are typically marketed for laptops and computers, they can also be used with PC gaming handhelds, smartphones, and tablets.

Related Best USB-C hubs in 2024 Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

Anker's 14-in-1 USB-C hub offers a wide variety of ports and, most importantly, it's now on sale with a 20% discount. While that might not sound like a lot, it's actually down to its lowest price ever. That means, if you're looking to upgrade your setup, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about Anker's 14-in-1 USB-C hub?

Source: Anker

First, let's talk about ports, since that's one of the most crucial parts of a USB hub. As you can probablt already tell, this USB hub offers a lot of ports with 14 total, making it an extremely versatile piece of hardware. The hub has two 4K HDMI ports, a VGA port, two USB-C, five USB-A, Ethernet, SD and microSD card slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

When it comes to expandability, you can utilize the video ports on this device for a triple display setup if you're using a Windows device. And thanks to the PD USB-C port, you'll be able to charge your device through the hub up to 80W, making your setup even more seamless. In addition to all of the above, this device comes with an excellent 18-month warranty that can be helpful if you experience any issues.

So if you've been thinking about grabbing a USB hub, be sure to give this one a try. Or if you think you need more functionality, then docking stations might be up your alley, but be warned they do cost a considerable amount more.