Although some of our favorite devices are getting lighter and slimmer, we sometimes tend to lose things with this kind of progress, especially with laptops, where a wide port selection can easily become a luxury. With that said, USB-C hubs can be lifesavers in these types of situations, providing an array of ports that's great for expanding your devices connectivity.

This is where Anker's 14-in-1 USB-C hub comes in handy, with its compact size and wide range of ports. While it typically comes priced at $75, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that drops the price by 20%. So if you've been looking to grab a USB-C hub for a good price, be sure to grab this one while you can for just $59.99, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Anker 14-in-1 USB-C hub?

Now, perhaps the most vital part of this device, beyond its great price, is going to be its port selection. You get one USB-C port with passthrough power, which is great if you're looking to keep your setup compact. You also get a second USB-C port, along with five USB-A ports that can be used for accessories.

In addition, the USB hub comes with two HDMI and one DisplayPort, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. You also get an Ethernet port, SD and microSD card slot. Overall, you're not going to find a better port selection. And with so many different output options, you can easily connect up to three monitors to really expand your screen real estate.

Being an Anker product, you're also going to get fantastic support, with an 18-month warranty that will cover any kinds of defects. For the most part, this is a really great USB-C hub that offers a lot of power and excellent port selection. If you're looking for something more, you can always do with a docking station, but it's going to cost you a lot more.