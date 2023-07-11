Anker SOLIX F1200 $700 $1400 Save $700 With all kinds of extreme weather impacting the power grid in 2023, from fires to superstorms, a backup generator is a great thing to have. This one from Anker is designed to keep both your tech and appliances powered on for hours, boasting a massive 1500W output. From your smartphone to your refrigerator, this solar generator does it all, and it's 50% off. $700 at Amazon

Before the last decade, when you heard the word "generator," an expensive and loud gasoline-powered generator that you'd keep in a garage probably comes to mind. Even today, those are the most common generators, and most people don't own one at all. However, batteries generators have gotten excellent over the last decade, and can offer impressive performance. They're also a lot easier to use and maintain than a gasoline-powered generator, which you'd probably have to pair with a surge protector as well. Forget all that, because the Anker Solix F1200 is a battery-powered generator that is easy to use and can handle anything you throw at it. Plus, it's half off for Amazon Prime Day, bringing you savings of $700.

There are so many use cases for Anker's powerful generator that it's hard to compile them all in just one article. If you like traveling and camping, the Solix F1200 can ensure you still can connect with the online world while you're "off the grid." Alternatively, if you need to power something that isn't close to an outlet, like electrical power tools, the Solix F1200 can handle that too. In case of an unexpected power outage, this generator can potentially save you hundreds by powering your fridge and freezer for more than five hours, or anything else you need to keep running. If none of these use cases interest you, it's always possible to just charge your devices with this portable charger. In fact, Anker says you can charge the best smartphones 102 times with the Solix F1200 on a single charge.

Why the Anker Solix F1200 is worth your money on Prime Day

Regardless of whether you plan to use the Anker Solix F1200 as an emergency generator or an everyday tool, it has the specifications to meet your needs. It features a display that can show the amount of power remaining and the current wattage output of the generator. It'll also estimate how much time is left of power, which is an incredibly useful feature. If you plug in an appliance with a high power draw, like a fridge, it might say there are only a few hours of charge left. However, if you plug in smartphone, it might say there are 50 hours of charge time left.

Those are great features, especially considering how much you can do with the Solix F1200. It has 14 total ports, from USB-C ports, to USB-A ports, to AC outlets, to car sockets. It can also receive up to 300W of solar charging, so you can keep the device running in a completely-sustainable manner. When it's time to recharge, you can get up to 80% in just one hour, and Anker says you'll get 3,000 complete battery cycles from the inbuilt LFP batteries. Plus, Anker guarantees a 10-year lifespan.

The most compelling use case offered by the Solix F1200 might just be installing it as an uninterruptible battery supply (UPS). Essentially, a UPS sits between your computer and wall power. This means that when the power goes out, your computer can remain on and run on battery power for a set period of time. The extra time afforded to you by the Solix F1200 will let you save whatever you're working on and shut down your system properly, potentially saving you from data loss. Plus, this use case means it is constantly plugged in, so you can always disconnect the Solix F1200 and have a fully-charged generator when you need it.

For whatever you're looking to power, the Solix F1200 can help. It's expensive, but there's no price that you can put on making sure your family are safe, and your devices are operable. At half off, there's no better time than now to make the jump and grab a portable generator for your home.