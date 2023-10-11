Anker 747 Charger (150W) $72 $110 Save $38 If you're looking for a compact charger that can provide enough power for your laptop, tablet, and smartphone, look no further than the Anker 747. This Gan Prime model is efficient, powerful, and great for use at home and on the go. You can score this charger for just $72 in this limited-time Prime Day deal. $72 at Amazon

There are a lot of great deals on chargers and power banks during Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event, but if you're looking for something exceptional, you're going to want to get your hands on Anker's GaN Prime charger. The charger is capable of powering devices big and small with up to 150W of power.

Best of all, it's extremely compact, which means it's perfect for a road trip or travel. With that said, the charger is now being discounted to its lowest price ever, dropping to just $72 for a limited time. Remember, this is the last day of Amazon's Prime Day sale, so you don't want to miss out on this deal.

What's great about Anker's 747 GaN Prime charger?

Anker has been making accessories for quite some time. In that space, it has evolved its charging devices to provide more power in a compact size. Furthermore, it's done this safely, with lots of innovations in place to help protect devices and users. When it comes to the Anker 747 charger, you're getting a device that's quite a bit smaller when compared to standard chargers that come with devices.

Anker states that its charger is 38% smaller than the 140W charger from Apple. This charger also has three USB-C port and one USB-A port, providing a variety of different ways to charge. Each port is capable of supplying up to 150W of charging but that same power will be divided if multiple devices are plugged in at once. But for the most part, you're going to get a solid experience, and a charger that can keep all your current devices topped up.

Of course, something with this much power usually isn't cheap, and this Anker 747 charger has a standard price that comes in at $109.99. During Prime Day, the company is discounting its charger by 27%, bringing it down to $79.99. Furthermore, it's also offering a 10% discount coupon that knocks additional off, bringing it down to its final price of $71.99. So be sure to grab this deal while you can.