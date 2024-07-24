Anker 20W charger 2-pack $13 $19 Save $6 A great deal if you're looking to upgrade your current chargers. This 2-pack bundle comes with two 20W chargers, and it also comes with two USB-C to USB-C cables. This deal knocks 32% off its usual retail price, coming in at just $13 for a limited time. $13 at Amazon

If you've ever thought about upgrading the current chargers that you have in your home or office, then this Anker 2-pack bundle is going to be right up your alley. Not only are you going to get two USB-C chargers that are great for smartphones, tablets, and various accessories — but you're also going to get two USB-C to USB-C cables as well, which makes this bundle a must-have if you're looking to upgrade.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

Best of all, you won't be spending an arm and a leg on this combo, thanks to a hefty price drop that knocks 32% off its original retail price. That means you're going to get two high-quality chargers and two sets of cables for just $13 for a limited time. So what are you waiting for? Get this deal while you can because, at this price, it won't last long.

What's great about this Anker 2-pack charger bundle?

So what are you getting when you buy this charger bundle? Well, you're getting two 20W Anker chargers that will provide more than enough power for your various devices. Of course, there are limitations here, and these chargers are going to be best suited for smartphones and tablets, along with accessories like wireless earbuds, power banks, and similar items. So, if you're looking for something that's going to charge a laptop, then you'll need to look elsewhere.

When it comes to ports, the chargers come with two, one USB-C and one USB-A. And if you want to use them both to charge your devices, you'll be able to do so. What's great about this charger bundle is that it also comes with cables, which means, there's no need to buy anything additional. Furthermore, Anker also provides its excellent warranty on these products, with 18 months of support, just in case something does go wrong.

Of course, price is a huge factor here because you're going to get all of the above for just $13, which makes this deal an absolute steal. So, as stated before, if you've been waiting to upgrade your chargers, or wanted to grab some for family or friends, this bundle is going to be a fantastic option, especially at its newly reduced price.