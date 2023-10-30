Anker 2-Pack Dual Port 12W Wall Charger Adapter $9 $22 Save $13 This Anker compact wall charger 2-pack can charge up to 12W, which is perfect for smartphones land small accessories. Furthermore, since there are two ports, you can keep two devices topped up at the same time without using much space. Right now, you can score this 2-pack bundle for just $8.50 for a limited time. $9 at Amazon

There are a lot of great chargers on the market. But if you're looking for something compact that packs enough power to charge up your smartphone and smaller accessories, this Anker 2-pack bundle is going to be right up your alley. With that said, these chargers aren't going to be the most powerful units out there, but you're getting decent charging speeds in a small size that's perfect for travel. The Anker 2-pack is now priced well below retail, coming in at just $8.50 for a limited time.

With Anker, you know you're going to be getting quality, and this 2-pack charger bundle is no different. The chargers come with the brand's PowerIQ technology that can detect and adjust the voltage required for devices that are plugged in. Furthermore, you're getting numerous safety checks that will keep your device and yourself safe while charging. Best of all, Anker provides 18 months of warranty for the chargers, which means, if something should go wrong, you'll be covered.

So if you've been looking to grab a compact charger that's perfect for travel, home or the office, look no further. You can now purchase the 2-pack from Amazon for just $8.50 for a limited time. If you need something with a bit more power, you can also check out some great deals on PD chargers that are great for phone, laptops, and tablets.