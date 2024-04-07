Anker 2-Pack Fast Charger $13 $19 Save $6 If you're looking to stock up on chargers and cables, this deal is going to be a great buy, with a massive discount that drops the price down to just $12.99 for a limited time. $13 at Amazon

Over the years, chargers have gotten better and better, which creates obvious reasons to upgrade from the ones that are currently in your home or office. While there's nothing wrong with the ones you have right now, these might be better, thanks to their ultra-compact size, superb power delivery and ultra-low price. This charger cable bundle includes two Anker 20W chargers and two USB-C cables for just $12.99.

For a limited time, you can score a pretty good discount on this bundle that knocks 32% off. While that doesn't sound like a huge discount, it does bring the price down to its lowest ever, making it an absolute steal if you're looking for a new set of chargers and cables. So be sure to grab this deal while you can because, at this price, it won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 2-pack charging bundle?

Well, the obvious thing here is that you're getting two chargers and two cables for a great price. This is the perfect bundle for someone that wants to upgrade all their existing chargers, or just needs some to spread out through their home or office. What makes this bundle even better is that the chargers are actually quite good, with charging speeds that top out at 20W.

That means you'll easily be able to charge smartphones, but the charger will also be great for tablets and some laptops as well. In addition to the above, these chargers come with two ports, one USB-C and USB-A, making it possible to charge two devices at once. Furthermore, since they are compact, they are also perfect for travel as well.

Best of all, Anker provides excellent peace of mind with these devices thanks to excellent safety features that will keep you and your devices safe, along with an 18-month warranty just in case anything happens to go wrong. So if all of this sounds like what you're looking for, be sure to grab the 2-pack bundle while you can, because this promotion won't be around forever.