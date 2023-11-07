Anker 2-Pack Fast Charger $15 $18 Save $3 This 2-pack bundle comes with two 20W Anker chargers and two USB-C cables — making it a great value at its current discounted price. Be sure to clip the digital coupon that saves you 15% before heading to check out. $15 at Amazon

You can never have enough chargers, power banks, and USB cables. This Anker 2-pack charger bundle is now at its lowest price for a limited time. With this bundle you can score two 20W chargers with two USB ports and also two USB-C cables for the low price of just $15.

That's a pretty good deal if you're looking to keep some extra chargers around the home or office. These Anker 20W chargers come with two USB ports, with one USB-C and one USB-A port. The chargers are capable of providing up to 20W of power, so if you're plugging up more than one device here, you're going to get a power split, resulting in slower charging times.

In addition to the chargers, Anker is also throwing in two five foot USB-C to USB-C cables, making it perfect for charging up the latest iPhones, tablets, and Android smartphones. Of course, these being Anker devices, you can count on them being high-quality, with safeguards put in place to protect users and devices. Anker also provides an 18-month warranty on its devices, ensuring peace of mind.

For the most part, this 2-pack charger bundle should get the job done for most smartphones, tablets, and smaller accessories. But if you're looking to power up larger devices like laptops, you're probably going to want to go with PD chargers. With that said, this 2-pack is a great deal that really offers a lot of value at its current price. So be sure to pick up a set while you can.