Anker 2-Pack Fast Charger $14 $23 Save $9 A great deal on a 2-pack charger bundle that's perfect for your new iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. The charger is light, compact, and can charge devices up to 20W. $14 at Amazon

There are a lot of great charger options, but if you're looking for something compact, light, and powerful — this 2-pack charger bundle from Anker is going to be right up your alley. The charger has a single USB-C connection that can charge up to 20W. While not the most powerful charger on the market, it's still pretty good considering its size.

This is the perfect accessory for anyone that just recently purchased a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro and although the 2-pack normally comes priced at $23, you can now score a great deal on this bundle, dropping the price by 38%, bringing the final price down to just $14 for a limited time. So if you were looking for a charger that's extremely compact, this deal's going to be for you.

As far as the chargers themselves go, there really isn't too much to explain, but you're getting a lot of power in a compact size that comes in at 1.23 x 1.25 x 1.3 inches. The charger has a folding plug that makes it perfect for travel and the 20W output makes it, so you can charge up your iPhone up to 50% in around 30 minutes. Of course, you can also use this charger for other devices too.

The charger supports Samsung Fast Charging which makes it a great companion to any of the brand's Galaxy devices. And you can also keep tablets topped up as well. Of course, you may need to purchase some new USB-C cables if you're looking to maximize charging speeds, and we've got some great suggestions.