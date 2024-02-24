Anker Power Bank A1647 (22.5W, Built-in USB-C Cable) $34 $45 Save $11 A 20,000mAh power bank with a built-in charging strap and phone stand makes this the perfect companion for your smartphone. Right now, you can score 25% off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever. $34 at Amazon

A portable power bank is considered an essential accessory by most, offering the power to easily charge smartphones, tablets, and other devices while on the go. While there are a lot of different options out there, Anker products are considered as some of the best, thanks to their performance and reliability.

With that said, we have a fantastic deal on this Anker 20,000mAh power bank that has a built-in charging cable and phone stand. It normally comes priced at $44.99, but you can now grab it for much less, with this discount that knocks 25% off, coming in at just $33.74 for a limited time.

What's great about this 20,000mAh Anker power bank?

The first thing that sets this power bank apart from others is its built-in USB-C charging cable. While this isn't unique to Anker, it's great that this cable can serve a dual purpose, acting as a strap and making it easier to carry the device around. The power bank also has a built-in phone stand, which is great if you're looking to enjoy a few hours of your favorite TV shows or movies.

As far as specifications go, this power bank has a capacity of 20,000mAh, which is more than enough to charge most modern smartphones and tablets a few times. In addition, you get impressive charging speeds with the power bank reaching speeds up to 22.5W. Just in case you don't want to use the built-in cable, there's also a USB-A and USB-C port, which means you can just use your own cables to charge.

When it comes to size, this power bank is relatively compact, making it great for taking outdoors. Of course, you'll get excellent reliability with the device with Anker's 18-month warranty to cover any issues. And you really can't go wrong at this price, with the discount knocking 25% off. So if you've been looking for a power bank, grab this one while this deal lasts.