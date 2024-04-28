Anker Power Bank A1647 (22.5W, Built-in USB-C Cable) $34 $45 Save $11 This power bank offers lots of power in a compact size. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet for a limited time. $34 at Amazon

Power banks are lifesavers, offering a way to easily charge your devices no matter where you are. While they are great for a long weekend, they can be a real game changer if you're on vacation. They have plenty of uses, but one thing is certain, you need at least one power bank in your collection.

With that said, we've managed to find a fantastic deal on an Anker 20,000mAh power bank that's perfect for smartphones, tablets, and accessories. You get a choice of colors, a built-in cable, two USB ports that make it extremely versatile. Best of all, it only costs $33.74 for a limited time as it falls to its lowest price ever.

What's great about this 20,000mAh Anker power bank?

What's great about this charging bank is that it packs a lot of power at 20,000mAh, which provides more than enough to charge a number of devices multiple times. Another thing that we like about this power bank is that it has a built-in USB-C cable, which means you'll have one less thing to carry.

Furthermore, you can use the same cable to recharge the battery, which is ultra convenient. Those that want to connect multiple devices at once will have the power to do so thanks to the additional USB-A and USB-C ports. Of course, you're also going to get a display that will show you at a glance just how much power is left.

Another great part about this power bank is that it comes in a relatively compact size. And if all of that wasn't enough, you'll get Anker's awesome warranty for this product, with a full 18 months of support included. And as mentioned before, you can also choose from five colors, so grab one while you can because this deal won't last long.