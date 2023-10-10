Amazon Anker Prime Power Bank $90 $130 Save $40 The Anker Prime Power Bank is a high-capacity portable bank with a 20,000mAh capacity battery and 200W total output between two USB-C Power Delivery ports and a USB-A port. $90 at Amazon

There are a lot of great deals going on during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, with savings on all of your favorite products. There are some pretty stellar deals on power banks and chargers, but we've managed to uncover a fantastic deal on Anker's Prime power bank that's now on sale for the first time ever. For a limited time, you can save $40 on this 20,000mAh power bank with output that maxes out at 200W.

What's great about this Anker GaN Prime power bank?

This power bank builds on Anker's previous lineup of devices, delivering more power in a compact size. The 20,000mAh power bank has a sleek design that's accented by a small yet versatile digital display. The display can show you how much charge is left, how quickly it's dispersing a charge, and can even show power input to the battery as well.

As mentioned before, you're going to get impressive 200W charging, which is enough to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in 40 minutes. The power bank has three ports, two USB-C and one USB-A. The USB-C ports support Power Delivery up to 100W each, and the USB-A port supports 65W max. Of course, depending on what you're charging, the ports will intelligently deliver power to devices in the most efficient and safest way possible.

For the most part, you're not going to find a better charger, with this model getting its first discount ever, coming in at $90. Of course, this is still quite pricey, but Anker's Prime products deliver the best experience possible and are extremely reliable. The company includes a two-year warranty with this device, so if you do pick this up, you can feel confident knowing that it's going to last for quite some time.