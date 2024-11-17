Anker 511 20W Nano Pro charger $10 $16 Save $6 The Anker 511 Nano Pro is one of the most compact USB-C chargers you'll find on the market. It can deliver up to 20W power, which is great for smartphones, tablets, and accessories. Right now, you can grab it for just $10. $10 at Amazon

If you're looking for a charger that's great for travel, then the Anker 511 is going to be right up your alley. Not only is it compact, but it also packs lots of power too, coming in at 20W. Best of all, it's now down to a great price, coming in at just $10. This is the lowest price we've seen for this charger in this early Black Friday deal. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 511 charger?

Source: Anker

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this charger. The product has over 30,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. It delivers 20W of power through a single USB-C port, which is perfect for charging smartphones, tablets, and smaller accessories like wireless earbuds.

As you can tell from the image, it's extremely compact, which is great if you're looking for something that you can take with you on the go. The charger also has Anker's ActiveShield technology, which will keep your devices safe while charging.

In addition to all of the above, you're going to get an 18-month warranty with the charger that will take care of any issues that you might experience. Overall, you really can't beat this charger when it comes to size and power. Or if you're still on the fence, check out these other charger recommendations.