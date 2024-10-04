Anker 20W charger 2-pack $13 $19 Save $6 A pair of 20W chargers and USB-C cables makes this the perfect bundle if you're looking for great phone and tablet chargers on the cheap. $13 at Amazon

If you've been shopping around for new chargers, chances are, you've seen the Anker brand come up more than once. The company has a massive lineup of products, ranging from chargers, cables, power banks, docking stations and so much more. But what really makes Anker special is that it offers reliable products that are priced fairly. With that said, this Anker charger bundle is now being discounted by 32%, with the price falling down to its lowest yet. So if you've been looking to stock up, or needed to replace some aging ones you have in your home, now's going to be a good time to pick this bundle up.

Related Best GaN chargers in 2024 Tired of lugging around multiple chargers for your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and smartwatch? Here are some compact GaN chargers to consider

What's great about this Anker charger bundle?

Well, Anker is a brand name that has been around for quite some time, offering some of the best smartphone, tablet, and computing accessories that you can buy. Not only are you getting high-quality here, but the prices are usually pretty affordable as well. This bundle comes with two 20W chargers that feature one USB-C and USB-A port. Furthermore, this bundle also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable for each charger.

As far as the capabilities, well, the 20W charger should easily be able to power up smartphones, as well as tablets and other smaller accessories like headphones, wireless earbuds, and power banks. Of course, you can also use both ports at once to charge multiple items, but if you're looking to get the best charging speeds, then sticking with just one port is going to be the best option.

When it comes to the warranty, Anker offers 18 months of support for the product, which means if something goes wrong, you can contact the brand direct to resolve any issues. Of course, the cherry one top here is that the discount drops the price down to its lowest, coming in at just $13 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for this charger bundle, so get it while you can.