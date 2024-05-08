Anker 737 24,000mAh power bank $89 $150 Save $61 An absolute beast of a power bank that offers a whopping 24,000mAh of capacity and comes with a small display so you can monitor the charge of your devices. Right now, you can score a fantastic deal that knocks 41% off for a limited time. $89 at Amazon

Power banks can be an essential everyday carry if you're someone that's always on the go. And while outlets can be plentiful in most situations, having a power bank allows you to charge whenever and wherever, and even most devices without breaking a sweat.

That's where this Anker 24,000mAh power bank comes into play, with its massive capacity and excellent features. While it normally comes with a retail price of $149.99, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that drops the price by 41%. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your current power bank, or just wanted to get something new, this is going to be a great time to shop and save.

What's great about Anker's 737 power bank?

Simply put, this is one of the best power banks that you can buy right now, and for a number of reasons. While its stand out feature will be its capacity, which comes in at 24,000mAh, this power bank also features a small display that will allow users to monitor the activity of the power bank like never before. It can show how much charge is left, discharging rates, recharging speeds, and more.

In addition to the above, the power bank comes with a maximum charging speed of 140W. This means that you'll easily be able to charge smartphones and tablets, and even larger devices like laptops too. When it comes to port selection, you get two USB-C and one USB-A. And its 24,000mah battery capacity makes it safe for flights in the US and around the world.

Anker also packs this device with ActiveShield 2.0 technology, which monitors the device's behavior to ensure safe charging. Furthermore, the brand also includes 24 months of warranty coverage just in case something were to go wrong. As you can see, this is an impressive device, which is also quite versatile. So if you've been in the market for a power bank, now's the perfect time to grab on for an absolute steal.