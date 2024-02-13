Anker 737 Power Bank $90 $150 Save $60 The Anker 737 Power Bank (Power Core 24K) is capable of delivering 140W of charge and can even be recharged at the same rate. It features a 24,000mAh battery capacity which should is great for smartphones, laptops, accessories, and even laptops. $90 at Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best power banks you can buy right now, look no further than the Anker 737. This power bank delivers excellent charging capabilities with its 140W speed, and comes in with a monster capacity of 24,000mAh. But what makes this power bank unique is its small display, which can reveal information about the battery and its charging stats at a glance. While this power bank usually comes priced at $149.99, it's now down to its lowest price ever with a new 40% discount that drops it down to just $90 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 737 power bank?

There are a lot of things to love about Anker's power bank, with its fantastic capacity coming in at 24,000mAh and its excellent charging speed which can top out at 140W. This makes it ideal for charging larger devices like laptops and tablets, but it can also easily handle smaller devices like smartphones and accessories too. The power bank has two USB-C and one USB-A port, which allows it to power multiple devices at one time.

Best of all, you'll be able to recharge this power bank just as quickly, which means less downtime when you're out and about. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get real-time protection like ActiveShield 2.0, and the company also provides a two-year warranty on the device, should anything happen. And just in case you're curious, you'll be able to monitor the health and other stats of the battery using the small digital display.

This is one of the best power banks you can buy right now and for good reasons. You get a device that offers lots of power, with excellent charging speeds, and from a brand that has been producing reliable products for quite some time. So if you've been thinking about picking up a new power bank, grab this one while you can. And make sure to pick up some new USB-C cables to take full advantage of the power bank's charging speeds.