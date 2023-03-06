Anker 737 PowerCore $100 $150 Save $50 Anker's new 737 PowerCore portable charger packs a massive 24,000mAh battery, making it bigger than a lot of other chargers out there. It also supports Power Delivery 3.1 for 140W power output and comes with a digital display to show useful information. $100 at Amazon

One of Anker's best power banks is now at its lowest price since last year. Over the past couple of months, we've seen this 24,000 mAh power bank go on sale a few times, but this latest promotion deal brings it down to its lowest price, coming in at just $100, which is $50 off its retail price.

The 24,000mAh power bank is a bit of a special one when compared to others on the market. Perhaps its most prominent feature isn't its charging capabilities but is instead its small OLED display. The display gives users data about its capacity, charging speeds, power input, power output and more. When it comes to charging, you get a USB-A port and two USB-C ports. The device supports Power Delivery 3.1 and up to 140W of power. So this should be more than enough to charge up smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

In addition, to being able to charge up a multitude of devices, the Anker power bank also has the ability to charge up quickly as well, meaning you won't have to let this sit on the charger for a day just to get it topped up. For the most part, this is a unique, versatile, and powerful power bank. While it used to cost quite a bit, retailing for $150, it can now be had for $100. This time around, there's no need for coupons or any codes to get you down to the price, simply just put into your cart and check out.

