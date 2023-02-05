Anker 737 PowerCore $110 $150 Save $40 Anker's new 737 PowerCore portable charger packs a massive 24,000mAh battery, making it bigger than a lot of other chargers out there. It also supports Power Delivery 3.1 for 140W power output and comes with a digital display to show useful information. $110 at Amazon

It's been some time, but Anker is once again discounting its excellent 24,000mAh power bank. The power bank was introduced last year and is one of its company's flagship devices, offering a large 24,000mAh capacity, along with a sleek design and small digital display. Luckily, we're now seeing the Anker 737 PowerCore portable power bank getting a hefty discount, knocking $40 off its retail price for a limited time.

As stated before, this power bank packs a ton of power, coming in with 24,000mAh capacity battery and also offers support for Power Delivery (PD) charging. With Power Delivery 3.1 at 140W output, you'll be able to charge all kinds of devices at top speeds, even large tablets and laptops. Better yet, you'll also get PD support when charging up the power bank, meaning you won't have to wait long to top off the power bank.

When it comes to the digital display, it can show off just how much power it has remaining at a glance. Furthermore, the small display can also show off more details like its battery health, charging speed, battery depletion rate, and more. This feature is probably what makes this power bank unique when compared to other offerings.

For the time being, the power bank is priced at $150 and there is a $40 coupon that knocks it down to just $110. This isn't quite as good as the previous deal, but it's still a very good discount, considering how rarely these top-end models go on sale. If this power bank isn't to your liking, you can always take a look at some of the other power banks that we've found and considered top tier.